To save money, this is the big step Delhi Metro is taking

The rising cost of power used by Delhi Metro is the main reason behind the recent hike in the tariff. (PTI)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in order to generate clean and cheaper energy for use at the stations is all set to install solar panels on the roofs of the pedestrian overbridges. Currently, out of the total input cost of DMRC, power constitutes of 34%. A report by the Hindustan Times stated that the rising cost of power used by Delhi Metro is the main reason behind the recent hike in the tariff. The project of installing solar panels will be taken up on a 250-metre overbridge at the Kalkaji station on the soon-to-start Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West line as a part of the phase 3 expansion of the rail network. An agreement to source 35 million units of solar power in order to meet the energy needs effectively on the phase 3 network has been signed by DMRC with the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar.

So far, solar power facilities with a generation capacity of approx. 2,800 kWp with plants have been put in order by DMRC at Dwarka Sector 21, Pragati Maidan, Yamuna bank station, Anand Vihar, Metro Enclave, Faridabad RSS, ITO, Ajronda depot and the Faridabad metro stations. According to a DMRC spokesperson, “The solar panels on the FOB connecting the old and new Kalkaji Mandir stations will produce 229kw of power. The FOB at Ajronda in Faridabad has also been taken up. Eight FOBs on the Faridabad section will be considered for installation of solar panels on FOB.”

The report further stated that since not all foot overbridges (FOBs) at Metro stations have roofs, DMRC will firstly check the feasibility of the project at Kalkaji. Once, positive feedbacks are received, then the project will be replicated at other Metro stations also. The Faridabad corridor of Delhi metro has FOBs at all the nine metro stations. Faridabad has solar panels with 25 Kilowatt (KW) power generation capacity that will produce a total of 225 KW power. The report further stated that Delhi metro will generate 31 MWp of solar power by March 2018. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, as per its solar power plans to generate 50 MWp of solar power by 2021.