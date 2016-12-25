To push digital payments, Centre to introduce lucky draw schemes today

Niti Aayog gas said that the event will be organised in 100 cities in next 100 days till march. (Source IE)

The Centre will today launch awards under the Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana in 100 cities in next 100 days.

The first draw of the Lucky Grahak Yojana to provide a cashback of Rs 1,000 to 15,000 consumers every day for the next 100 days will be launched today in the national capital, a statement by Niti Aayog. As per PTI, Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad will inaugurate the first draw of lots in Delhi.

Niti Aayog also said that said that the event will be organised in 100 cities in next 100 days till march in order to create awareness in different parts of the country.

The main aim of the step is to ensure that easier methods of digital payments become normal in the country, the NDA government had announced several steps for the people of the country to move from cash to a digital platform, it further said.

For payments, discounts would be given at petrol stations on a digital platform , for tolls at national highways and for railway tickets.

It further said in a statement that in order to control transaction costs of digital payments charges and fees are being levied till now by banks.

Hoping that a large sections in the country would switch from cash-based to digital , the Niti Aayog also said that such a mass movement is likely to shift large sections of the consumer in the long run.

(With input from agencies)