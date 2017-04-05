To prevent Pathankot-type attacks, border management system eyed, but BSF ties itself up in knots

According to senior BSF officers, almost 20 big global companies were involved in undertaking a technical evaluation for the system. (Source: Reuters)

The contract for two pilot projects for a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) by the Border Security Force (BSF) has run into rough weather due to a number of violations in the selection process. The project envisaged the selection of the best available technologies to be tested at two locations, thereby helping the organisation select the best solution for the extended range of border to be covered. However, from the outset, the project has been mired in uncertainties due to mismatch in the requirements they have. In 2016, bids were invited for supply, design, installation, testing, commissioning, training and comprehensive maintenance of CIBMS for 24X7X365 surveillance at two different locations in the Jammu region of the international borders of India.

In a bid to avoid incidents like last year’s Pathankot attack, the Centre has formulated a comprehensive five-prong strategy to stop infiltration. The plan is to close India’s western border, which has often been susceptible to terror attacks. As per the new proposal, CCTV cameras, thermal image and night-vision devices, battlefield surveillance radar, underground monitoring sensors and laser barriers will be used as a complete high-tech strategy to sanitise the border.

While there has been no clarity over the requirements of the BSF. The BSF got a sanction at the rate of `1 crore per kilometre; industry sources indicate that based on the technologies requested for the CIBMS, the cost would be at least `8 crore per kilometre. The average price quoted by eight bidders was more than `7 crore per kilometre. According to senior BSF officers, almost 20 big global companies were involved in undertaking a technical evaluation for the CIBMS.

“None of the bidders qualified the technical phase of the field trials, all bidders failing one or more of the crucial tests. In total deviation from the RFP conditions, BSF decided to waive off minimum 50% score for the critical requirements, thereby setting the stage for accepting solutions not meeting the minimum specifications. This change fully eroded the 70% weightage assigned for the technical performance as a bidder failing on multiple critical parameters could also emerge a winner, purely on the basis of low cost,” said sources.

It is evident with the L1 bidder having scored only 63% on technical as against the highest score of 77 %. Clearly the selected solution is far inferior, compared with the best solution available. Since the RfP did not have a fixed bill of quantity (BOQ) but only a recommended BOQ, the choice of the number of sensors was left at the discretion of vendors. Therefore, vendors who have gone for fewwr sensors, compromising surveillance capabilities, have got an unfair advantage over more diligent solutions.

You might also want to see this:

Also, for Tranche II, two bidders have scored equal points but the price difference is nearly 50 %. To accommodate the second bidder, BSF has stretched the qualifying marks to third decimal place, which once again is contrary to all contradicting practices, thereby favouring Tata Power to get tranche II at `24 crore against a bid by Datcon of `16.8 crore with both the companies having the same score.