To mark 68th Republic Day, Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolor

With the country all set to celebrate its 68th Republic Day, tomorrow, the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, would tomorrow be lit up in the tricolor of the Indian National flag, to gear up the spirit of nationalism on the special occasion.

“Tonight we celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day with a spectacular LED illumination of the Indian National flag on #BurjKhalifa! #India,” the official Twitter account of Burj Khalifa tweeted in both English and Arabic languages.

The building in Dubai, which stands at 823 metres, was named in honour of the ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Dubai is one of the seven emirates of the UAE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he and the visiting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged views on developments in West Asia and the Gulf, where both countries have a shared interest in peace and stability.

On the eve of the Republic day, today, President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the nation, in a speech broadcasted on the national network of the All India Radio and telecasted in all channels of Doordarshan. Starting his address with tributes for the martyrs of the country, the President said that India is one of the fastest growing economies and the country’s economy is growing smoothly despite global conditions.