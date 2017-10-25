To make your life easy, Supreme Court takes this big step, massive impact on public welfare

SC directed the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to ban the use of pet coke and furnace oil in industries. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took a massive step to ensure public welfare, especially its health, was maintained at high levels and any threats to it is stamped out. In a tough announcement, Supreme Court has turned into a huge pollution fighter and is issuing deadlines for all to follow its orders. SC directed the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to ban the use of pet coke and furnace oil in industries. The apex court also made it clear that their failure to do so would force it to ban these materials from November 1. In its order passed on May 2, the court had directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) ) to fix sulphur oxides and nitrogen oxide standards for these industries. It also said that the standards had to be fixed on or before June 30.

The bench consisting of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta had fined the MoEF Rs 2 lakh for the delay in drawing up pollution emission standards for industries using pet coke and furnace oil in NCR. The bench was also told that governments of UP, Haryana and Rajasthan had no objection if a ban was placed on the use of furnace oil and pet coke. It had granted them the liberty to place such ban, according to PTI.

Earlier, the apex court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), in its report to the top court, had recommended that “distribution, sale and use of furnace oil and pet coke would be strictly banned in NCR”. Earlier, the court was told about the ill-effects of pet coke and furnace oil used in the industries on ambient air and it was said that emissions from such units were highly toxic as these discharged high sulphur content.