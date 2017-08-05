To make India international hub of arbitration, Srikrishna panel wants autonomous body to grade arbitral institutions

Changes have been suggested in various provisions of the 2015 Amendments in the Arbitration and Conciliation Act (PTI)

For speedy resolution of commercial disputes and to make India an international hub of arbitration, a ten-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge justice B N Srikrishna has suggested the government to set up an autonomous body ‘Arbitration Promotion Council of India (APCI)’ to check and grade arbitral institutions in India and also recognise professional institutes that can provide accreditation to qualified arbitrators. The law ministry had in December last year formed the 10-member panel to review and create an institutional framework for the arbitration mechanism in India. Changes have been suggested in various provisions of the 2015 Amendments in the Arbitration and Conciliation Act with a view to make arbitration speedier and more efficacious and incorporate international best practices.

As regards the role of arbitrations in matters involving the Centre, including bilateral investment treaties (BIT) arbitrations, the committee in Part III of its report has recommended for creation of the post of an ‘International Law Adviser’ (ILA) who shall advise the government and coordinate dispute resolution strategy for the government in disputes arising out of its international law obligations, particularly disputes arising out of BITs.