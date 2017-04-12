To make high quality medicines reach doorsteps of needy at affordable prices, government plans to recruit agents; minimum income set at Rs 30,000

Agents will be responsible to supply them in medical stores. (Reuters)

In its effort to make costly high-quality medicines reach the doors of the needy in reasonable prices, the government, under its Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, is planning to recruit agents (clearing and forwarding), who will be responsible for supplying them in medical stores, a report by money.bhaskar.com has said.

As per the report, even if sales recruited agents are less, they will get minimum of Rs 30,000 from the government as monthly income. They will also get the commission, depending on their sales.

Under the scheme, so far, the Centre has opened near about 777 Jan Aushadhi stores in which more than 600 medicines and 150 medical devices are sold. The Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) is the nodal implementation agency for the scheme.It provides one-time financial help of up to Rs 2.5 lakh for opening this centre/store. It also signed MoUs for 6,000 Janaushadhi Kendras. The government had recently signed an agreement with the NYCS to set up 1,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Meanwhile, India has topped the global source of affordable medical supplies to the UNICEF. It topped the list of suppliers by providing medicines and other healthcare items worth $741 million to the UN programmes.

According to the ‘Supply Annual Report 2015’, the Unicef’s reach is only possible with the help of partnerships. Combined strengths allow for coordinated interventions, streamlined processes and targeted investments to reduce inequalities, bridge gaps and build long-term sustainability.

Major pharma firms and medical suppliers like Ajanta Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Bafna Pharmaceuticals, Cadila Pharma, Cipla, FDC, Mylan Labs, Piramal Enterprises, Ranbaxy Labs, Simaxo Chemicals, Sun Pharma Industries, played a vital role in India getting the top position, the report said.

Efficient health supply chains are the backbone for delivering supplies for children; products which are important in meeting worldwide targets to reduce under-five mortality and end hunger, it added further.

(With inputs from PTI)