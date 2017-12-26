To earn a living, special Olympics gold medallist turns labourer; reason will startle you

Rajbir works at a shelter for homeless and differently abled in Ludhiana (Source: IE)

Balbir Singh, a daily wage labourer, carries a bundle of papers wherever he goes. The papers are proof that his differently-abled son, Rajbir Singh, a double gold medallist in cycling at the 2015 Los Angeles Special Olympics, made the country proud by winning two gold medals in the event. Rajbir suffers from a disability, with below-average intellectual and adaptive functioning. He achieved this feat with only one month of training before the event, after a local businessman donated a professional cycle to him. Two years after his win, the family is yet to receive a bulk of the cash prize promised to Rajbir after his win! The Punjab government had announced Rs 15 lakh for each of the gold medals he won, while the Central government promised the Singh family Rs 10 lakh. He received a hero’s welcome when he landed in Chandigarh after winning two gold medals in the 2015. However, the fame proved to be short-lived and failed to bring financial support with it. In 2015, Rajbir was promised Rs 15 lakh by the then SAD-BJP government in Punjab for his achievements. The then CM, Parkash Singh Badal, honoured him and announced an additional prize of Rs 1 lakh. Rajbir was given an additional Rs 10 lakh by the Union government too.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the family claims that even three years after the event, it has not received the prize money promised by the state government. With the government not delivering on its promise, the Singh family was left with no option but to seek alternate employment for their gold medallist son. Initially, Rajbir joined his father as a labourer, picking stones and bricks for money. Together, the duo earned Rs 400 a day, just enough to feed the family. In May this year, Gurpreet Singh, founder of NGO Manukhta Di Sewa, came to know about Rajbir’s tale and decided to help him. Gurpreet took him to his NGO wing in village Baran Hara where Rajbir does the odd jobs for the elderly. Gurpreet gave him a cycle and took care of his medicines and diet. Rajbir pushes the wheelchairs of the disabled, gives them food, water, helps them bathe, and performs other odd jobs. He earns about Rs 5,000 a month as salary at the shelter.

The abject poverty has forced the family to stop Rajbir’s training since the family has barely any money for food. And so, cycling, which was once considered an escape that would help their disabled son live a self-reliant life, is now only a distant memory for them.