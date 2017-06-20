To curb rash driving, police gets high-tech interceptor vans

Delhi Traffic Police today added 11 hi-tech interceptors vans in its fleet. (Source: AP)

Equipped to move swiftly in all weather conditions, and even in pitch-darkness, the Delhi Traffic Police today added 11 hi-tech interceptors vans in its fleet to add more teeth to its anti-rash driving paraphernalia. These interceptor vehicles were flagged off by Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik from the India Gate today. According to a senior police officer, the 11 new interceptor vans can track over-speeding vehicles through laser-based cameras. He added that the cameras can work in all light conditions and produce a photograph of the over-speeding vehicles’ registration number and its GPS coordinates.

Authorities have issued 36,961 challans for rash and high-speed driving until May 15 this year. Last year, 86,771 violators were challenged for driving at high speed.