To BJP’s charge of deleting ‘With INC’ app from Google Play Store, Congress says it was ‘defunct for a while’

The party’s Social Media and Digital Communications head Divya Spandana took to Twitter to share this news.

With the ruling BJP and the Congress accusing each other of passing on users’ personal data abroad, reports emerged that the latter has removed its app ‘With INC’ from Google Play Store. However, the grand old party said that the app has been ‘defunct for a while’.

“The URL for membership on the INC app has been defunct for a while now. Our membership is through the INC website. How difficult is that to understand,” her tweet reads.

The Congress party is facing severe criticism from the BJP for sharing its users’ personal data to Singapore, as claimed by an anonymous hacker who goes by Elliot Alderson on micro-blogging site. Soon after this, BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya claimed that the party’s app had gone missing from the Google Play Store list, giving ammunition to the BJP to target it.

The development comes in the backdrop of Congress party accusing the ruling party of sharing Narendra Modi App users’ personal information like photos, contacts etc with a US firm.

In another tweet, Divya categorically denied accusations that the party had in the past shared any data through its app. She added that the ‘With INC’ app doesn’t ask for data. “Forget sharing, we don’t collect any data through the App. What a dimwit,” she tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP’s national Information & Technology wing, had fired a fresh salvo at the Congress party for removing its app from the Google Play Store and also membership from the website. In a tweet, he even tweeted a screenshot to validate his claim.

He alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave a call to #DeleteNaMoApp, but the ‘Congress deleted its own App from the App Store after they were called out’. “What is the Congress party hiding?”

“INC membership website no longer available. The message you will get “We are incorporating minor changes to the website. Please visit us again for a while to access the INC membership process…” What is the Congress party trying to hide?” he said in another tweet.