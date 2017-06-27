TNDALU admission 2017: Rank list, cut-offs for LLB are out; check results at tndalu.ac.in

TNDALU admission 2017: Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) five-year integrated LLB course rank list has been released. (Website)

TNDALU admission 2017: Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) five-year integrated LLB course rank list has been released. Candidates who filled the forms from May 31 to June 19, 2017 can check their results on the official website tndalu.ac.in. TNDALU has about 104 seats in the course. Fifteen per cent of the seats are reserved for NRI candidates and after all other reservations, about 31 per cent of the seats will be available for open competition. Candidates who have cleared their class 12 (10+2) exams from a recognised board with a minimum score of 70 per cent will be eligible to apply. Counselling dates are yet to be announced once the rank list has been published.

Steps to check TNDALU five-year integrated LLB course rank list:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university (tndalu.ac.in) or http://tndalu.ac.in/ranklist2017-18.php

Step 2: Click on the link 5 YEAR B.A./B.B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) DEGREE COURSES 2017 – 2018 for the 2017 admissions.

Step 3: Enter your application number

Step 4: Download the rank list and take a print out for further reference.

All the best!

Other results are also out on the website, including 5 YEAR B.C.A LL.B.(Hons.) DEGREE COURSES 2017 – 2018 and 5 YEAR B.COM LL.B.(Hons.) DEGREE COURSES 2017 – 2018. Follow the same steps to retrieve your rank.

The genesis of TNDALU goes back to 1997 when it was established by the Government of Tamil Nadu by an Act of State Legislature. It was inaugurated by His Excellency Thiru K.R. Narayanan, President of India on September 20th 1997. The University started functioning from October 3, 1997. It aims towards advancement of legal education and promotion of knowledge of law in general. The University says it will strive to improve the communal harmony and achieve the goal of egalitarian society through legal literacy programmes.