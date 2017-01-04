TMC workers bomb senior BJP’s Krishna Bhattacharya house, leader taken to hospital

The attackers beat up the former BJP district President badly before ransacking her house. (Representative image) (PTI)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Tuesday attacked former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) district President Krishna Bhattacharya and hurled a bomb on her house. According to reports by the News Republic, Bhattacharya was injured during the attack by TMC-led miscreants. The time of the attack was reported to be around 9:30 pm. The attackers beat up the former BJP district President badly before ransacking her house. After being rushed to the hospital following the brutal beatdown by the goons, Bhattacharya spoke to reporters and said that she had been beaten so badly that she had become unconscious.

Earlier, several others BJP workers had also been injured following an attack on the state party headquarters by the students’ wing of the Trinamool Congress. The attacks, as reported is believed to be a mark of protest against the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, according to the police. Rahul Sinha, BJP national secretary told the media that the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad activists had pelted stones at the party office, during the course of which 10-15 BJP workers had been injured.

The agitated TMC party workers were reportedly carrying their party flag and shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the BJp of pursuing vendetta politics. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has been a very vocal and aggressive opposition to the BJP at centre. The Party Supremo had earlier accused the Narendra Modi government of planning a military coup in West Bengal to throw her out when the army was only conducting a routine exercise.