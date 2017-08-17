TMC wins Dhupguri municipality

The Trinamool Congress won the Dhupguri municipality bagging 12 of the 16 seats results of which declared today. (Image: IE)

The Trinamool Congress won the Dhupguri municipality bagging 12 of the 16 seats results of which declared today. The TMC is followed by BJP which garnered four seats while the Left and the Congress drew a blank, officials said. The TMC also won the by-election in Jhargram municipality. The death of a CPI candidate necessitated the ballotting. As per trends, the TMC is leading in all the five municipalities, Durgapur Municipal Corporation and also in the Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority in Nadia district where polling was held on August 13.

Polling was held in seven ULBs comprising five municipalities of Panskura and Haldia in East Midnapore district, Nalhati in Birbhum, Buniadpur in South Dinajpur and Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri districts, the Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC) in Burdwan West district and the A by-election was also held in Jhargram municipality.