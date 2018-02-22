TMC scraps Congress’ proposition of joint parliamentary committee probe into PNB case; cites this reason

TMC refuses to support Congress’ demand for JPC probe in the PNB case

While addressing leaders from the Congress party in the West Bengal assembly, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently said that the grand old party cannot do without the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Parliament. And a move by her party on Wednesday appears to have conveyed to the Congress as much. The Trinamool Congress has refused to support the Congress’ demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the alleged Rs 11,400-crore Punjab National Bank scam.

Trinamool national spokesman Derek O’Brien, citing little outcome of previous JPC probes so far, said that his party sees no reason why this alleged fraud should be probed by a JPC. Citing specific reports, the TMC spokesperson said the JPC report on the Bofors scam (1987) was rejected by the parliament then. He claimed that no substantial actions were taken on the findings of JPC probe in the pesticide residues in soft drinks case, Ketan Parekh stock market scam and that the findings of the JPC probe into the stock market fraud engineered by Harshad Mehta was not even tabled while the 2G spectrum scam report was regarded as a minority report. Scrapping the idea of a JPC probe, he said that the action won’t help the comman man and the farmers. This comes amidst media speculations of a possible TMC-Congress alliance before the general elections scheduled to be held in 2019.

Reacting sharply to the development, CPI(M) leaders said that TMC has been opposing a JPC probe as it fears that the ambit of the probe could lead to Saradha and other chit funds scams. The party leaders also claimed that only a JPC probe into the matter can make Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley answerable for the case.