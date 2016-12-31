CBI special court rejects TMC leader Tapas Pal’s bail plea, sends him on three-day remand

CBI court had, today, rejected the bail plea of Trinamool Congress leader Tapash Pal. (PTI)

Following his arrest by the CBI for having alleged connection in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam, a Special Chief Judicial Magistrate CBI court had, today, rejected the bail plea of Trinamool Congress leader Tapash Pal and had send him on a three day CBI remand. After four hours interogation, as the TMC leader failed to answer properly to any of the questions on his appointment as director to one of the Rose Valley companies or his involvement in the firm investing in bengali film industry, the CBI had arrested Tapash Pal, yesterday.

Infuriated by the arrest of the TMC leader, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the arrest a ‘political vendatta’ by the Narendra Modi led central government, over the continuos potest by TMC against the implementation of the demonetisation policy.

Angrily condemning Pal’s arrest, the TMC supremo, yesterday said, “I came to know that they (CBI) have arrested one of our MPs. It is only because of our protest against ‘notebandi’ that this is happening. This is nothing but vendetta politics.”

However over the arrest of the TMC leader, the CBI had stated, “We have arrested Tapas Pal for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam. We had placed a few questions before him and he could not give any proper reply over the amount of money he had taken and on what basis. Pal was interrogated for four hours. As he failed to give proper reply to any of the questions on his appointment as director to one of the Rose Valley companies or his involvement in the firm investing in bengali film industry, the CBI decided to arrest him.”

CBI had issued summons to Pal on December 27 in connection with the alleged scam, which is one of the cases of the chit fund scams being probed by the investigating agency.

