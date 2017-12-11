TMC leader Manoj Upadhyay’s killing: WB CID arrests three men from Uttar Pradesh

Three persons were arrested by the West Bengal CID tonight for their alleged involvement in the killing of Bhadreswar Municipality Chairman and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Manoj Upadhyay (45). (IE)

Three persons were arrested by the West Bengal CID tonight for their alleged involvement in the killing of Bhadreswar Municipality Chairman and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Manoj Upadhyay (45). With these arrests, the total number of persons held in connection with the case rose to 10. According to a senior CID officer, Raju Kumar Shaw (41), Baban Jadav (25) and Prabhu Narayan Chowdhury (25) were arrested from their Labour Colony Bazar hideout in Uttar Pradesh’s Ferozabad.

“All three are residents of Hooghly district’s Bhadreswar and have close connections with the incident (Upadhyay’s killing). We have to confirm their roles,” the officer said. The Chandannagar Police Commissionerate had earlier arrested seven persons from a lodge at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged involvement in the killing.

The CID took over the case from the Chandannagar police after the West Bengal government had transferred Chandannagar Police Commissioner Peeyush Pandey. Upadhyay was shot at from point blank range while he was returning home on his motorcycle on November 21. The TMC leader was allegedly targeted as he was acting against various illegal activities in the area, West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim had said.