TMC continues protest against ‘centre’s atrocities’

Trinamool Congress activists and party heavyweights took part in a rally here on Saturday to protest against the central government’s demonetisation move and the arrest of party MPs by the CBI.

The protest rally, organised by the Trinamool Youth Congress, started from South Kolkata’s Jadavpur and terminated at Hazra Crossing five km apart.

Holding aloft banners, posters and party flags, the rallyists shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that the centre stop using federal agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation to harass political opponents.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool, which has been in the forefront of the protests against the central government on the demonetisation issue, has been irked further after the CBI arrested its MPs Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scandal.

“Our protest against Centre’s atrocities will continue under the leadership of our chief Mamata Banerjee until Prime Minister Narendra Modi resigns from his post,” Trinamool Congress MP and state party president Subrata Bakshi said.

“The motto of this movement is ‘remove Modi – save the nation’. Our protest has started from Bengal and it would soon reach all the corners of India,” he added.