TMC, BJP workers clash in North Dinajpur of West Bengal; 1 saffron party worker dead

One Bharatiya Janata Party worker was reportedly killed after clashes broke between BJP and TMC workers in North Dinajpur region of West Bengal, reported India Today on Saturday evening. The report added that four other people were also injured in the incident. The clash happened during a rally by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chopra. In order to take the situation under control, cops and RAF were rushed to the spot. However, news agency ANI reported that no official confirmation was made by the police yet. These clashes took place in the wake on on going trouble in Baduria and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal government had transferred the Superintendent of Police of the district and the Inspector General of Police, South Bengal. “The Superintendent of Police of North 24 Parganas, Bhaskar Mukherjee, has been removed and C Sudhakar, the DC (Headquarters) of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, has been appointed in his place,” a notification issued by the state home department said. According to the notification, Ajey Mukund Ranade, IGP (South Bengal), has also been transferred. He was replaced by Sanjay Singh who was the Director of the Directorate of Economic Offences.

Meanwhile, an indefinite shutdown, called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and backed by the other political parties in the Darjeeling hills, entered its 24th day today. Reacting to it, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had urged all the political parties in the Darjeeling hills to return to the path of peace and sit with the government for talks. “The government is ready for talks with the hill parties, but peace has to be ushered in. The government has shown enough restraint in the interest of the people of the hills. Peace has to return to the hills. If peace returns in the next 10-15 days, I can call the hill parties for talks. But, let us restore peace first,” she said.