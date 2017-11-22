Tirthak Saha, rejected by DU, Delhi boy features in Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Tirthak Saha. (Source: Twitter)

Every now and then, we come across a person who, despite many rejections in life, makes it big – very big. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who is a college dropout, is a fine example of this. Now, you can add Delhi boy Tirthak Saha to the list as well. Tirthak who works for American Electric Power (AEP), which provides electricity to 5.4 million people in 11 American states, was chosen in this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 List, which recognises young entrepreneurs, innovators and game changers. Tirthak was selected from 15,000 nominations on this year’s list. The 25-year-old was chosen in the energy category.

Tirthak comes from a very simple family background with his father working as a school teacher while mother is employed at the postal department. A resident of Delhi’s Dwarka, Tirthak studied in St Columba’s and Manipal in Karnataka before moving to the US in 2013. He currently lives in Indiana, US and works for American Electric Power (AEP). However, just like a lot of other people, success didn’t come easy for Tirthak as well.

After finishing school, he wanted to study astrophysics rather than electrical engineering. As sad as it may sound, he failed to get admission in Delhi University due to high cut-off marks for the physics (honours) programme. Since Tirthak didn’t get a college of his choice, his parents were worried if he would ever flourish in life.

It was after that Tirthak had applied for a course in electrical engineering at Manipal University’s International Centre for Applied Science. Due to his excellent performance, Tirthak was given the scholarship to study at Drexel University in Philadelphia, where he completed his Bachelor of Science. During his stay in the United States, the whiz kid also worked with NASA Pennsylvania Space Grant to design an origami-based modular solar panel array for mini satellites.

He was later recruited by American Electric Power (AEP). The post Tirthak was employed for – Grid Modernisation Engineer didn’t exist then and was specially created for him.