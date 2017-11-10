Tipu Sultan Jayanti LIVE Updates: Security has been tightened across Karnataka

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar backs Tipu Sultan, asks to focus on his good deeds (AN)

Karnataka is celebrating Tipu Sultan Jayanti amid a thick security blanket in the state. The government has made special security arrangements across the state to mark the birth anniversary of the 18th-century ruler of the Mysore Kingdom. As the fear of violence during protests loom, a large number of policemen have been deployed at sensitive spots to prevent the occurrence of any untoward incident. Earlier this morning, stones were thrown at a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus in Madikeri. The incident took place during the protest against Tipu Jayanti celebrations. The Karnataka High Court had rejected an interim prayer seeking a stay on ‘Tipu Jayanti’ celebrations to be held across the state and directed the state government to file objections to the petitioner’s submissions on the matter in four weeks. The petitioner, KP Manjunath had asked the HC to put a stay on the celebrations in Kodagu, saying it would foment communal disharmony. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is organising a bandh to oppose Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has come forward in support of Tipu Sultan. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “Every leader did something right and something wrong. Learn something from the leader and focus on his good deeds.”

3.00 PM: Throughout the state of Karnataka, security officials have been deployed. The Bengaluru police on Thursday said that about 11,000 policemen along with exclusive home guards will be deployed in the city.

2.30PM: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Karnataka government is not paying attention to the problem of the public, the poor, and the farmers, but they are really worried about Tipu Sultan. When will CM Siddharamiyah cares about the village farmers.”

2.00PM: According to News9, the opposition leader Jagadish Shettar says BJP will take action against those who took part in Tipu Jayanti celebration

1.45 PM: Janata Dal (United) workers have attacked their party general secretary during Tipu Jayanti celebration. Allegedly, worker Govindaraju bit the general secretary Nagesh. Govindaraju lost his cool after being asked to pay tribute to Tipu Sultan.

1.30 PM: Janata Dal (United) workers have attacked their party general secretary during Tipu Jayanti celebration. Allegedly, worker Govindaraju bit the general secretary Nagesh. Govindaraju lost his cool after being asked to pay tribute to Tipu Sultan.

1.30 PM: Security has been tightened across Karnataka.

1.00 PM: Reports of protests breaking out have come in from Karwar. Police has said that they have detained the people who were protesting.



12.50 PM: Visuals of protests breaking out at Kalaburagi. Protesters raised slogans against the Congress government for celebrating Tipu Jayanti. The local Police authorities have said that they have detained the protesters for creating menace in Kalaburagi.

12.50 PM: Visuals of protests breaking out at Kalaburagi. Protesters raised slogans against the Congress government for celebrating Tipu Jayanti. The local Police authorities have said that they have detained the protesters for creating menace in Kalaburagi.



12.45 PM: Report of celebrations of Tipu Jayanti by cutting a cake is seen at a rural district’s in Nelamangala, Bangalore’s Islampura village.



12.35 PM: “We have detained more than 150 workers from Bharatiya Janata Party in Hubli. These workers were protesting against the Tipu Jayanti celebrations,” says Renuka Sukumar, DCP Karnataka

12.25 PM: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tweets hailing Tipu Sultan’s courage against the British.

12.25 PM: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tweets hailing Tipu Sultan's courage against the British.

12.15 PM: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar backs Tipu Sultan. The spiritual guru said, “Every leader did something right and something wrong. Learn something from the leader and focus on his good deeds.”

12.10 PM: Section 144 imposed in Coorg as well.



12.05 PM: Vandals attack a car in Tilak Nagar, Bengaluru during Tipu Jayanti celebrations.



12.05 PM: Vandals attack a car in Tilak Nagar, Bengaluru during Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

12.00 PM: Protest visuals from NH4 in Nelamangala.

12.00 PM: Protest visuals from NH4 in Nelamangala.

11.50 AM A group of protesters staged a protest on the NH-4 in Nelamangala. Tyres were set on fire and they also sat in the middle of the road and raised slogans against the government for celebrating the controversial Tipu Jayanti.

11.45 AM: BJP workers take part in anti-Tipu Jayanti protests in Karnataka’s Hubli & Kodagu. Protesters have been detained by the Police from both places.



11.40: AM: According to a report in News Karnataka, social activist Chaluvali Vatal Nagaraj had a solo protest against the Karnataka state government. He demands a statue of Tipu Sultan should be installed in the Parliament premises in Delhi.



11.35 AM: BJP MLA M Satish Reddy celebrates Tipu Sultan Jayanti in Bommanahalli. Several Tipu Jayanti posters with BJP MLA M Satish Reddy’s photo were seen in his constituency

11.00 AM: Section 144 imposed in Kodagu ahead of Tipu Jayanti celebration, security tightened: District Administration Karnataka

10.30 AM: Stones thrown at a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus in Madikeri, during protest against Tipu Jayanti celebrations

10.00 AM: According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar, a total of 11, 000 policemen will be deployed in Bengaluru. he said that there will be the imposition of Section 144 if necessary.