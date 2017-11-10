Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations: What is the controversy?

K Siddaramaiah led state government’s celebrations of Tipu Sultan Jayanti in remembrance of the king who ruled the Kingdom of Mysore from 1783 to 1799.

In the state of Karnataka a controversy is being played out live on the streets and at the centre of it all is Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah led state government’s celebrations of Tipu Sultan Jayanti in remembrance of the king who ruled the Kingdom of Mysore from 1783 to 1799. While the Congress government in Karnataka says that Tipu, also known as Tiger of Mysore, was a patriot who died fighting the Britishers, the Opposition BJP accuses the king of being a mass murderer who carried out forced conversion across the region.

A brief about Tipu Sultan

Tipu Sultan ruled the kingdom of Mysore between 1783 to 1799. He was the son of Sultan Hyder Ali. Records show that the king died at a young age of 48 fighting Britishers. He was later succeeded by Krishnaraja Wodeyar III.

So, how did it all start?

Last year, Siddaramaiah government decided to celebrate the occasion as Tipu Sultan Jayanti. Coincidently, November 10 also marked Naraka Chaturdashi, the day Diwali is celebrated in Karnataka. Hindu outfits across state lodged their protest and some of them even threatened to disrupt the celebrations. Apart from Hindu organisations, people from Coorg, Mangaluru, and certain parts of Kerala also expressed their displeasure over government’s decision.

Did the celebrations stop?

Despite statewide opposition, the Karnataka government decided to go ahead with the decision. The event organised to celebrate the ruler’s 266th birth anniversary took place in state legislature building. The event hosted by Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah saw presence of famous personalities like Sheikh Ali, Girish Karnad, Baragur Ramachandrappa, Talakad Chikkarange Gowda and NV Narasimhaiah.

Current protests and warnings

The protests took an ugly turn on Tuesday when a VHP activist died in Madikeri, as per an India Today report. Several groups including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and RSS were carrying out protests against the government’s decision and were allegedly lathi-charged by police. The report further said that a Muslim group had carried out a procession to mark the state government’s Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations and came face-to-face with those opposing it – leading to the ratcheting up of protests.

A large number of policemen have been deployed in the sensitive places in Karnataka. No procession will be allowed in the city that is related to Tipu Jayanti, except for the one organised by the state government, according to police. Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said, “We are not giving permission to any procession, whether it is in favour of Tipu Jayanti or against it. The government itself is celebrating the event in various parts of the city for which we have made elaborate arrangements.”

Ramnath Kovind speech

Recently, President Ramnath Kovind – a person from BJP and RSS background – praised 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan while addressing a joint session to mark the 60th anniversary of the Karnataka Assembly. The President, contrary to his party’s view, described him as a hero. “He was also a pioneer in the development and use of Mysore rockets in warfare. This technology was later adopted by the Europeans,” Kovind had said.

Views from BJP

Union Minister Anant Hegde, who is from Uttara Kannada district, recently went on record and described Tipu as a “brutal killer, wretched fanatic, and mass rapist”. Hegde made comments while asking the government to drop his name from state government invites to this year’s Tipu Sultan event. Hegde further condemned the decision of the state government to continue with the birthday celebrations. Shobha Karandlaje, BJP MP from Karnataka’ Udupi-Chickmagalur, said that Tipu was anti-Kannada and anti-Hindu, all the Kannadigas are opposing it (Tipu Jayanti celebration). “Told government that they shouldn’t celebrate Tipu Jayanti from government’s side but they are into vote-bank politics,” she said.