Tipu Jayanti: BJP leaders oppose Congress’ celebration in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday opposed the Karnataka government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state on November 10. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the Congress-led government is worried about Tipu Sultan instead of the state’s public. “Karnataka government is not paying attention to the problem of the public, the poor, and the farmers, but they are really worried about Tipu Sultan. When will CM Siddharamiyah cares about the village farmers,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said the Congress performs these kinds of stunts to appease people, but the BJP is not going to join them. “Congress perform these kinds of stunts to appease people. They are doing the same in Karnataka but the custom will backfire on them, and they will have to pay its cost. Bharatiya Janata Party is against such appeasements,” he said.

The Congress government views Tipu Sultan as a patriot, who fought against the British. However, the BJP and the RSS views are completely different from those of the state government, who regard Tipu Sultan as a tyrant monarch for being biased against Hindus. After witnessing major clash in 2015 in the state over the celebrations of Tipu Sultan Jayanti, the Karnataka Government last year decided to make the event an annual affair.