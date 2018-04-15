Tina Dabi-Athar Amir host grand wedding reception; get blessed by Venkaiah Naidu, Mahajan; see pics

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu attended the wedding reception of 2015 civil services examination topper Tina Dabi & second topper Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan.

IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan were on Saturday blessed by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and other guests. The couple, who hosted their third wedding reception in national capital Delhi, was blessed by the presence of high-level dignitaries. This was couple’s third wedding function. First, Dabi and Khan got married at a simple court ceremony in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and later had a wedding in groom’s home state Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Thus, the third bash came at bride’s hometown in Delhi.

Parents of the young couple also attended the wedding reception. Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also congratulated Dabi and Khan. The Congress chief extended his wishes to the happy couple and wished for their love to grow in “this age of growing intolerance”. “Congratulations Tina Dabi & Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding!” Gandhi had said. “May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you,” he added.

Dabi had also shared a post on her marriage and wrote, “I’d like to talk to you about our wedding. Athar and I got married on 20th March in Jaipur by Collector Shri Siddharth Mahajan. Then we planned two wedding celebrations. The Kashmir celebration happened recently. The Delhi wedding celebration will be held on 14th April.”

Couple’s marriage was special as it was probably for the first time when an IAS topper married the runner-up. Dabi came into limelight after she became the first ever Dalit girl to top the UPSC examination, that too in her first attempt. Athar, on the other hand, cleared the exams and ranked second in his second attempt.