Timing of Shunglu report aimed at discrediting AAP, suggests Arvind Kejriwal

Avoiding any direct references to the report, Kejriwal said before every elections things related to him including his “sweaters and chappals” are scrutinised, while BJP is given a free run. (Reuters)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today suggested the surfacing of the Shunglu panel report and other allegations just before polls were aimed at discrediting AAP. Avoiding any direct references to the report, Kejriwal said before every elections things related to him including his “sweaters and chappals” are scrutinised, while BJP is given a free run. He said the opposition parties and business houses are after AAP as it has “dismantled” the “mafiosi” in power, education and health. Addressing a rally at a slum cluster in poll-bound Rajouri Garden, Kejriwal alleged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain may soon be “arrested” on false charges. “I have told them to be not perturbed about getting jailed. It’s a small thing,” he said and went on to cite examples of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and interestingly, social activist Anna Hazare.

Kejriwal and Hazare, who spearheaded the India Against Corruption movement during UPA II, have since parted ways. “They don’t see corruption in the MCDs. Whenever polls come, they are only after Kejriwal. Today he has worn which sweater or chappal,” said Kejriwal flanked by local AAP leaders and some from Punjab, including H S Phoolka.

Appealing to the people to vote for AAP in the April 9 by-election in Rajouri Garden and the April 23 polls to the corporations, he laid thrust on his government’s decision to slash power tariff and works in the areas of education and health. He also reiterated his promise to abolish house tax, including arrears, if AAP is voted to power in the MCDs. Making a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP councillors saying they have “backstabbed” even the PM.

Also Watch:

“They have turned Delhi into a cesspool of filth and diseases. One feels ashamed to call Delhi the nation’s capital,” he said, promising to make Delhi sparkle within a year if voted to power.