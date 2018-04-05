Timeline: ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan feasted on blackbucks in 1998; Jodhpur court sends him to jail in 2018

Jodhpur: Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court for a hearing in allegations on Black Buck hunting case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. PTI Photo

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Bollywood star Salman Khan has been convicted of killing two blackbucks near Jodhpur in 1998 during the shooting of epic ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’. Salman has also been awarded five-year imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine bu Jodhpur Sessions court. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu were also accused in the case. However, all of them have been accused. Since 1998, the blackbuck poaching case has kept Salman in the news for bad reasons.

The Jodhpur Sessions Court is likely to hear the bail plea of Salman Khan at 10.30 am tomorrow. Before that, here’s a look at the timeline of the blackbuck poaching case:

Timeline of blackbuck poaching case against Salman Khan

October 1998: Three cases for poaching and one under Arms Act registered against Salman Khan. The Bollywood actor was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

February 2006: ‘Dabangg’ actor convicted in blackbuck hunting case and clapped a file as well as sentenced to five years in jail. Salman spent five weeks in Jodhpur Central jail before getting out on bail.

August 31, 2006: Rajasthan High Court suspended the previous sentence against Salman and ordered the Bollywood star not to leave the country without formal permission.

July 24, 2012: Court finalises charges against the actor and other accused in four other cases.

July 25, 2016: Rajasthan High Court acquits Salman of all charges in the blackbuck killing case. The court said that there was no evidence showing the actor had killed endangered animals.

November 11, 2016: Following an appeal by Rajasthan government, which challenged the acquittal of Salman in blackbuck poaching case, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Bollywood actor. The top court also agreed to fast-track the case.

January 2017: The Jodhpur court acquits Salman in Arms Act case.

March 25, 2018: Jodhpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court under Jodhpur District Presiding Officer Devkumar Khatri declared April 5 as judgement day in the poaching case.

April 5, 2018: Court announces 5-year-jail term for Salman Khan, Rs 10,000 fine also imposed.