Time has come to make Jammu and Kashmir model state, says Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh. (PTI)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said time has come to gear up men and machinery for accelerating the pace of development to make Jammu and Kashmir a model and a developed state. “Time has come to gear up men and machinery for accelerating the pace of development in the Jammu and Kashmir and enable the people to reap maximum benefit from series of projects taken up in the state,” the Minister of State in the PMO said. Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating newly- constructed Bhini Bridge at Billawar in Kathua district executed by the Border Roads Organisation under the Project Sampark, Singh said the Centre was committed to facilitate state government in achieving the targets set for making Jammu and Kashmir a model and a developed state.

The bridge having a lenght of 259 metres has been built over river Bhini at 42.59 KM on Dhar-Udhampur road and completed at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore. The minister said the ambitious project has a great strategic importance as it provided an alternate link along the National Highway from Jammu to Pathankot besides tackling increasing traffic on the road. Expressing his happiness, he said the long pending demand of the people living in Billawar has been met with the commissioning of the bridge.

“It will not only improve connectivity to the area with neighboring states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh but also decrease travel time,” the Union minister said. Singh also announced Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund for development of stadium at Bhaddu, conservation of ponds, augmentation of health infra and construction of community hall at Billawar. The provision for installing solar lights on this bridge is under active consideration, he said.