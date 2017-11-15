Thrissur Pooram: Oscar-award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty’s incredible story will leave you teary-eyed with wonder

Oscar-award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is all set to mark his acting debut in ‘Oru Kadhai Solattuma’ and the launch was a stunning star-studded event in Chennai (IE image)

Oscar-award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is all set to mark his acting debut in ‘Oru Kadhai Solattuma’ and the launch was a stunning star-studded event in Chennai, with ‘Who’s who’ of the film industry present. At this event, Resul Pookutty shared an amazing story of how the lead role reached him, his search across different temples to find the perfect sound and how it finally led to his a special connection with Thrissur Pooram.

Thrissur Pooram is one of Kerala’s grandest and most magnificent festivals that one can ever see in God’s Own Country, resplendent with the glorious tradition of an array of elephants dressed in gold finery, paying tributes in traditional style before the temple deity. The sounds and visual treat that the festival brings to life has always caught the fancy of filmmakers but few have succeeded in replicating it. The movie which Resul is acting in is a documentary fiction which will portray him as a sound engineer who is all set to cover Kerala’s most famous Thrissur Pooram festival, which is considered to be every photography lover’s dream come true, given the festival’s popularity in the state.

What made this an unforgettable experience for the Oscar-award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is that the performance of several hundred artistes was recorded live for the movie. Truth is stranger than fiction. Resul Pookutty shared an incredible story which may sound just as dramatic and unbelievable, but it is from his own life.

Years ago, just after Resul Pookutty had won the Oscar award for sound engineering in ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, he was given a felicitation, following which he reached his hotel room in Kozhikode late night. All he wanted to do was to sleep, but he was told that a boy had been waiting to meet him. Unable to disappoint him, Resul met the boy, who enthralled him with a story about a sound engineer and the boy mentioned that he had superstar Mammootty in mind to play the lead role as the sound engineer. The boy’s name was Prashant Prabhakar and Resul loved the boy’s story so much that he forgot his tiredness altogether.

Years passed since their meeting. The boy grew into a fine young man, yes, just like you see in the movies, but what happens later is even pacier and dramatic, almost stranger than fiction, in fact. He approached Resul with the same story that he had narrated to him years ago but with one major change – the lead role was to be played by Resul!

While sharing the story of how this movie became a dream-come-true experience for him, Resul Pookutty turned emotional. He said, ”To do a live recording of hundreds of artists in realtime is a dream come true for me. We had visited so many temples to get the exact replication of the sound that we wanted in the context of our film but we found it in a very tiny, narrow street when we clapped hands and the sound is exactly as we wanted it to be for the film. Then we got to know that this is where Thrissur Pooram had first begun to be celebrated.” Amazing how Thrissur Pooram became the launch pad for Resul Pookutty’s acting debut! Besides Tamil, the documentary film will also be rendered in Hindu, Telugu and Malayalam.