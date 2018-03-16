Three youths booked for raising anti-India slogans in Araria after bypoll result

After the controversial claim of Union Minister Giriraj Singh that Araria will become the hub of terror after RJD’s win in the recently concluded bypoll, the Bihar town seems to be in news for the same.

After the controversial claim of Union Minister Giriraj Singh that Araria will become the hub of terror after RJD’s win in the recently concluded bypoll, the Bihar town seems to be in news for the same. On Thursday, three local youths were booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria. According to ANI reports, the locals were caught chanting pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans in the region.

The locals took out a rally demanding action against three men after a video surfaced in which they were found raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. They were raising “Pakistan zindabad” and “Bharat tere tukde honge” slogans in the video. An FIR has been filed against the three men and police have been searching for the absconding men. The three youths have been identified as Adib Raja, Sultan Azmi and Shehzad and they face charges under various provisions of IPC and IT Act. Interestingly, the video that went viral after the announcement of the Araria bypoll results is said to be shot near the house of newly elected RJD MP Sarfaraz Alam.

Sarfaraz Alam won the Araria bypoll with a margin of 61988 votes. Alam is a controversial MLA. He is accused in assault & loot case in 2002 and also accused in a sexual harassment case in 2016. In fact, Bihar BJP Chief and Ujiarpur MP, Nityanand Rai had said on March 10 that Araria will become an ISI hub if Alam wins. “If Sarfaraz Alam(RJD bypoll candidate) wins then Araria will become hub of ISI, if Pradeep Singh (BJP bypoll candidate) wins then Araria will be the hub of nationalists,” Rai had said as per ANI report.

But, things turned awry in the matter after Union Minister Giriraj Singh yesterday said that after RJD’s win, Araria will become a “terror hub”. Giriraj termed the result a threat for the state and also for the nation. Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi had slammed Giriraj Singh for his comments saying that the people of Araria and Bihar won’t forgive him. Besides Rabri Devi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also lashed out at Giriraj Singh for his comment on RJD’s by-poll win and linking the verdict to terror.