Three years after tragedy, Malin village in Pune stands rehabilitated

Nearly three years after a massive landslide swallowed up entire Malin village in Pune district along with 151 of its residents, the village now stands rehabilitated at a new location nearby. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today handed over keys of newly-constructed houses to the kin of the deceased who lost their life in the tragedy in July 2014. Terming the rehabilitation work as a “phenomenal transformation and revival which will act as the model for all future works,” Fadnavis dedicated the rehabilitated village, spread on 8-acre land in Amde village, to its residents. The rehabilitated village is located two kms away from the original Malin village.

The Malin village of nearly 50 families, located in the foothills of Sahyadri mountain range, had disappeared within a minute in the landslide in July 2014. The chief minister said 12 government organisations and departments, around 2,508 officials and employees, 13 NGOs and over 700 activists had worked together to make the dream of villagers true. “Any tragedy is unfortunate and after any disaster, the government, the administration, the society and people from all walks of life come together to fight the disaster, and that time the intensity of the catastrophe lessens. This is what happened with Malin,” he said. The newly-built 67 houses are earthquake-resistant.

“The Malin rehabilitation work is the model for all future works as it is done with maximum sensitivity. We are also working on five other villages in the region, which too are in a danger zone. We assure all possible support to the people,” he said. Each house, made up of steel and concrete, has the carpet area of 450 sq feet. The Chief Minister also paid homage to the victims of the catastrophe. Apart from houses, a school, a gram panchayat office, a public health centre, public toilets and a boundary wall for the village too were constructed.