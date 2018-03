He said three militants were killed in the pre-dawn encounter with security forces. (Representational Image: PTI)

Three unidentified militants were today killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said. An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late last night following information about the presence of militants in the area, an Army official said. He said three militants were killed in the pre-dawn encounter with security forces. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was not immediately known.