Three militants gunned down in Kashmir, Islamic State link suspected: Top 5 developments

Security forces slain three militants, IS links suspected

The Jammu and Kashmir police today said three militants were killed early Monday morning at Hakoora Anantnag, around 60 km south of Srinagar. As per media reports, a joint team of the Special Operations Group, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation at Hakura village last night at around 12:30 AM. Following the encounter with the militants, the authorities shut schools and colleges in Srinagar district. Stone-pelting was also reported from Soura, Anchar, Old Barzulla, Lal Chowk and other areas of the city after the encounter of the militants. In a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir police have asked the people to cooperate with the security forces.

Your police seeks cooperation of citizens for maintaining order and ensuring peace. Today you will find restrictions in some parts of city # Srinagar. While it is a cause of inconvenience, we assure these control orders are temporary. For any assistance pl dial 100.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 12, 2018

Here are the top 5 developments:

Who were the militants?

The slain militants have been identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokarnag. The identity of the third militant is still being ascertained.

Ammunition Recovered

A large cache of arms and ammunition including AK 47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades were recovered from the encounter site.

ISIS Links?

Last year, Fazili’s video had appeared on social networking websites, announcing his association with the Islamic State group. The Islamic state flag was also displayed by people as the body of Fazili reached his home.

Section 144 Imposed

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in eight police station areas of Srinagar including – Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal, M R Gunj, Maisuma, Kralkhud and Soura police station areas.

Schools shut, Internet slowed

In a bid to maintain the law and order, cellular companies were ordered to slow down the internet speed in the area from 3G to 2G. The schools have been closed so as to avoid any civilian casualty.