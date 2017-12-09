Three men found dead from Gurgaon farm house

The bodies of three men, who allegedly died of strangulation, were today found from a farm house in Gurgaon’s posh Sohna locality, police said. (Representative Image: IE)

The bodies of three men, who allegedly died of strangulation, were today found from a farm house in Gurgaon’s posh Sohna locality, police said. Police said they were alerted about the incident in the morning when some female workers reached the farm house for their daily routine work. The deceased have been identified as Mohit, Dharmendra and Allahudin. Mohit and Dharmendra belong to Uttar Pradesh and had come to the farm house last month also, they said. While Mohit was found dead in the kitchen, Dharmendra’s body was recovered from the cricket ground and Allahudin’s from behind the bushes within the premises of the farm house, the police said.

The police were suspecting that dacoity could be the reason of the triple murder. Some valuables were missing from the farm house, situated along the Gurgaon-Sohna road at Kherla village, which suggests a possibile loot, the police said. “Prima facie it appears that the Bawaria gang could be involved in it as it has committed such crimes in the past in places including Mewat district. There are no CCTV cameras installed inside the premises. We have registered a case against unknown persons,” a senior police officer said.