Three LeT terrorists killed in North Kashmir, claims J&K DGP SP Vaid

Three LeT terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Handwara district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid congratulated the special forces on Twitter for killing three terrorists. The terrorists were from the organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba. The incident took place in the north Kashmir’s Handwara district’s Magam area. The DGP also patted the special forces by calling it an ‘excellent work.’ In the tweet, SP Vaid wrote, “Three LeT terrorists all Pakistanis neutralised in Magam area of Handwara district in North Kashmir. Excellent work!”

Earlier on Sunday, while speaking to the media, SP Vaid said, “It is yet to be verified, I don’t think ISIS has any imprints here: J&K DGP SP Vaid on ISIS mouthpiece claiming responsibility of Zakura encounter in Srinagar.” His comments were in response to a question in which, allegedly, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in J&K’s Zakura. ISIS claimed responsibility for killing a police officer and injuring a Special Police Officer (SPO) on November 17 in Zakura area of Srinagar. Amaq News Agency, the media arm of the Islamic State, has claimed the terror attack in Zakura.

Speaking to the media on Hajin encounter the DGP said, “Kashmir valley needs to be free from violence, terror, guns and drugs. A commendable joint effort by our agencies, jawans. Wish very soon we can see Kashmir free of violence.” DGP SP Vaid along with Indian army was talking to media about the Hajin encounter. At the press conference, they said that six Pakistani militants of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. In the incident also saw the killing of the nephew of Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi.

DGP SP Vaid’s tweet on the killing of three LeT terrorists:

Three LeT terrorists all Pakistanis neutralised in Magam area of Handwara district in North Kashmir. Excellent work! — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) November 21, 2017

First visuals of the encounter were produced by ANI. The visuals were published later:

Three LeT terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Handwara district.

Around 190 terrorists have been killed in the Kashmir Valley, which has led to a remarkable change in the situation, the Indian Army said on Sunday.