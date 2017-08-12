Three Indians in custody in Sri Lanka for staying illegally

The three Indians, whose names are yet to be known, are aged 27, 36 and 41 years. (PTI)

Three Indians were apprehended by the Eastern Naval Command in Sri Lanka for illegally staying in Sri Lanka. Naval troops attached to the South-Eastern Naval Command conducted a special operation with the assistance of Police Special Task Force Personnel. The three Indians, whose names are yet to be known, are aged 27, 36 and 41 years. They were apprehended while they were harvesting a paddy field in Nindavur, Sri Lanka. The three belong to Tamil Nadu and they were handed over to Samanthurai Police for legal action. They have been charged for violating the immigration and migration laws of Sri Lanka.