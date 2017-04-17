Three BJP CMs Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raghuvar Das to visit Tripura to strengthen party organization

State BJP spokesperson Victor Shom said, BJP would emerge as the strongest party in Tripura. (PTI)

Three chief ministers of BJP ruled states will visit Tripura in the next two months to strengthen party organization and unseat ruling CPI-M, a party spokesman said today. “This is our tactical decision to unseat the CPI-M from power which has been ruling the state for over two decades. “During our national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar, the party has decided to send three chief ministers — Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh and Raghuvar Das of Jharkhand to guide the state unit. Within the next two months all of them would visit the state”, state BJP spokesperson Victor Shom told reporters. Besides, several other union ministers would come here to help the party and boost the workers and party President Amit Shah would visit the state on May 6, Shom said.

You may also like to watch:

Shah had taken strong note of the “attacks” on party activists in Tripura, he said. Shom said, BJP would emerge as the strongest party in Tripura and fight the election alone in the state where elections are slated to be held next year.