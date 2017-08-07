  3. Three arrested, huge cache of explosives seized in Maharashtra’s Thane

Three people were arrested and a huge cache of explosives have been seized from them by law enforcement agencies at Kausa area of Thane district in Maharashtra

By: | New Delhi | Updated: August 7, 2017 1:03 PM
(Representative image by PTI)

Three people were arrested and a huge cache of explosives have been seized from them by law enforcement agencies at Kausa area of Thane district in Maharashtra, according to ANI report. A joint operation was carried out by Thane police, RPF and Anti-Terror Squad. On February 11 this year, the Anti-Terrorism Squad and local police in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district had seized a large cache of gelatin sticks and electronic detonators used in rock-blasting. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Harful Godu Jat (Chaudhari) (33), resident of village Jawanpura in Rajasthan, and seized 702 electronic detonators and 600 gelatin sticks hidden in a field between villages Akola Bazar and Barad Tanda, said superintendent of police M Raj Kumar. Police also arrested Dnyaneshwar Shende, who was in possession of the field on lease, and who allegedly allowed Jat to hide the explosives there. A case under Explosive Substances Act was registered. The SP said though such explosives are used for blasting rocks, the accused did not have necessary permissions to possess them.

