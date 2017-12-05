Three Amarnath Yatra attackers killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Qazigund

In a major success for counter-militancy operation, three terrorists, who were involved in Amarnath Yatra attack, were killed by security forces.

In a major success for counter-militancy operation, three terrorists, who were involved in Amarnath Yatra attack, were killed by security forces. “With the elimination of Abu Ismail earlier & now these three Abu Mavia , Furkan & Yawar group that attacked Amarnath Yatries is wiped out,” Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted. He also said, “Body of third terrorist Yawar a local was also recovered from encounter site and 4th terrorist caught alive in injured condition. Well done boys.”

Earlier the dreaded terrorist Abu Ismail was killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar on September 14. Ismail was the mastermind of the July 10 attack on a bus carrying Amarnath yatra pilgrims in south Kashmirs Anantnag district that left eight dead. A Pakistani national, Abu Ismail was one of the most important members of LeT and was expected to be the successor of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s head in Kashmir, Abu Dujana. Ismail who had been a part of Lashkar-e-Taiba for almost seven years now was in his mid 30s.