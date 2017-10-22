Thousands participate in half-marathon organised by BSF in Raj

Thousands of people from all walks of life today participated in a half-marathon organised by the BSF, here, in memory of the soldiers killed in the line of duty. (Representative Image: IE)

Thousands of people from all walks of life today participated in a half-marathon organised by the BSF, here, in memory of the soldiers killed in the line of duty. The event — ‘BSF Half Marathon-2017’ — comprised a 21- km long half marathon and 5-km fun-run and was held at the BSF Frontier HQ. “Over 500 males and 50 females took part in the half marathon while more than a thousand people, including foreigners, participated in the fun-run,” an official said.

“The participants included people from various departments, schools, colleges, universities, professional institutions, local peoples, and foreign nationals,” he said. IG (BSF) Anil Palwal said the event was being held in memory of the brave border-men who have sacrificed their lives at the altar of duty. “The BSF, as India’s first line of defence, has been guarding Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders as well as discharging internal security duties and anti-naxal duties under dynamic operational situations,” said Palwal.

Till date, more than 1,855 BSF soldiers have lost their lives on the altar of duty. “The sacrifice of these heroes should be remembered by the nation for all times to come,” said Palwal. “Keeping that in view and to motivate fellow countrymen and women, this ‘BSF Half Marathon-2017’ was conceptualised and organised with great zeal and enthusiasm,” he said. The winners were rewarded by Paliwal at the end of the marathon in both the categories.