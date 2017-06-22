Those who celebrated Pakistan’s win should go and live there, says Gairul Hasan Rizvi

Rizvi made the remarks in Meerut on Tuesday while responding to queries by journalists about reports of celebrations in parts of India after Pakistan won on last Sunday. (ANI)

Those who celebrated Pakistan team’s victory in the recently concluded ICC Champions trophy final should go and live there, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman Gairul Hasan Rizvi has said. Rizvi made the remarks in Meerut on Tuesday while responding to queries by journalists about reports of celebrations in parts of India after Pakistan won on last Sunday. The NCM chairman was in the Uttar Pradesh town to attend an Iftar party. Asked about the remarks, Rizvi today said he is firm on his comments.

“Some people in India reportedly likened Pakistan’s victory to Eid before Eid. I was asked about it…So, I said those who feel happy about Pakistan’s victory should go and live there or they can be sent packing for their hearts lie in that country,” he added. Rizvi, appointed to the Commission last month, said had he refused to comment on the query, it would have meant he “supported” the celebrations by those who live in India but enjoy Pakistan’s win.

“I feel those who did so, were on the wrong side. Therefore, I said what I said,” the former leader of BJP’s minority wing said. According to media reports, 15 persons were arrested on sedition charges after they allegedly celebrated the neighbouring country’s victory. Similar case was reported also from Kerala where 23 persons were charged on a complaint by a BJP leader.