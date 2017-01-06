Those living abroad can deposit currency notes till June 30: RBI

Yesterday, it had said that the process of counting the amount of demonetised banknotes that have been returned is on. (Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has today said that those living abroad can deposit old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs1,000 till June 30. Yesterday, it had said that the process of counting the amount of demonetised banknotes that have been returned is on. It also added that there had been several estimates on SBNs (specified banknotes, the old R500 and R1,000 bills) tendered in some sections.

“We would like to clarify that the periodical SBN figures released by us were based on aggregation of accounting entries done at the large no. of currency chests all over the country,” it said. The central bank also explained that the scheme had come to an end on December 30 last year, and the figures are needed to be to be reconciled with physical cash balances to remove accounting errors or possible double counts.

The RBI also said that it has already started process and till it is completed, any estimate may not show the actual numbers of the SBNs that have been returned. “RBI is taking all steps to complete the process expeditiously so as to release firm figures of SBNs received at an early date,” the RBI said.

This clarification comes after Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that customers have deposited nearly all the currency bills outlawed at the end of the deadline last year, citing people with knowledge of the matter.