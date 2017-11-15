Thomas Chandy resignation: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan shields leader, opts to wait

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the state cabinet did not discuss Chandy’s resignation and that he will await NCP’s opinion first.(PTI)

Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy offered to quit and that he had informed the Cabinet regarding his decision, Mathrubhumi News reported today. However, in a major statement that can spell embarrassment for LDF, CM Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the state cabinet did not discuss Chandy’s resignation and that he will await NCP’s opinion first. Speaking to reporters, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had stated that the decision will be taken at the right time and that the NCP leadership wanted more time to discuss this issue with their national leadership.

In the last couple of weeks, the tension within LDF has been growing over the controversy surrounding Thomas Chandy, who is the Nationalist Congress Party nominee in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF ministry in Kerala. Today, the rift seemed apparent, given that the weekly cabinet meeting this morning was boycotted by 4 CPI Ministers, as per reports by Manorama News and Mathrubhumi News. Whether their absence marked a show of protest against the CM’s support to the controversial Nationalist Congress Party leader Thomas Chandy is not known, but it is being viewed as a sign of the rift within the LDF as they reportedly went into a huddle. Local TV channels such as Asianet News have been continuously discussing on its evening shows where the well-known panelists have been raising serious questions about why Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a soft stand on the NCP leader, particularly after the District Collector’s reports indicating the violation of land laws by a luxury resort reportedly owned by the Transport Minister.

The businessman-turned-Minister has been under the public radar ever since reports of his luxury resort violating land laws came out in public domain. To cause further embarrassment to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala High Court slammed Chandy yesterday, asking how a Minister could challenge his own government’s action in a court of law. The Kerala High Court also observed, ”A Minister cannot file a writ against his own government.” However, the same reason, Kerala High Court slammed Thomas Chandy’s action of challenging the District Collector’s report while occupying the position of a Minister.