This woman met ‘brother’ Narendra Modi, 50 years after losing her own

Sharbati Davi, 103, ties rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter/PMO)

Raksha Bandhan 2017: Around 50 years after losing her real brother, Sharbati Devi, a 103-year-old widow, tied a rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.The woman had lost her brother in the 1960s and she used to miss him on every rakhi. Her son had written to the Prime Minister about his mother. The PM invited her to his residence today, PMO said in a series of Tweets today. After meeting the PM and tying a rakhi, Sharbati Devi was “extremely delighted” and both the PM and she had a “wonderful interaction”, the PMO said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also took part in Raksha Bandhan celebrations when a group school girls and widows from Vrindavan tied Rakhis on his wrist. PM Modi not only shared the images of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Twitter but he also started the day, extending his greetings to the people on the Raksha Bandhan.