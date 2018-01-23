This West Bengal minister is building a hospital for dogs and the reason will melt your heart

A West Bengal minister is building a hospital for the dogs in the memory of his wife. (Source: IE)

In a unique initiative, a West Bengal minister is building a hospital for dogs in memory of his wife. This step was taken by Partha Chatterjee who is the education minister in Mamata Banerjee government to pay a tribute to his wife, who used to love dogs. The construction work for this hospital is already underway and the minister has reportedly begun the preparations for opening the hospital in Kolkata. The hospital will be named Babli Chatterjee Memorial Pet Hospital, in the name of his wife, who breathed her last in July 2017.

Talking about this initiative, Partha said that his wife was a dog lover and he thought of building the hospital to keep her memories alive. “My wife was a true dog lover. She used to really care about them. She would take ailing dogs to doctors, and ensure medication for them. This gave me a thought to build a hospital for dogs to keep alive the memories of my wife,” he added.

The minister says that at times when he returned home late from meetings, he was forced to sleep on the floor as his pet dogs would have already slept on his bed. He added that there is a lack of veterinary hospitals in Kolkata and his wife used to talk about this a lot of time.

“There is lack of veterinary hospitals in Kolkata. My wife often used to talk about this to me. Members of trust are constantly in touch with me and several veterinary doctors. I have asked them to ensure the best of facilities for dogs. I have also asked them to speed things up,” Chatterjee told Prabhat Khabar.

Chatterjee was sworn in as the Cabinet Minister under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 20 May 2011 and allotted the portfolios of Commerce and industry, public enterprises, information technology and Parliamentary affairs. He was also nominated as the deputy leader of the house in 2011. In 2016, he took over as the Minister-in-Charge of Higher Education and School Education Department, West Bengal Government.