This Vijay fan abused PM Narendra Modi in Facebook chat over Mersal GST controversy, now he is in jail

A 19-year-old boy – S Thirumurugan – has been arrested. He is a fan of Tamil movie superstar Thalapathy Vijay. He allegedly used abusive comments against PM Narendra Modi in a private conversation on Facebook. The boy, an engineering diploma holder, was picked up from Srivilliputhur town of Tamil Nadu, says Virudhunagar SP M Rajarajan, according to a report in The Indian Express. The boy was arrested on Monday after a complaint was filed by K Marimuthu, BJP district secretary. Reportedly, the complaint says that the boy used allegedly used abusive remarks on PM Modi in a private FB chat. The chat happened between Thirumurugan and Marimuthu.

As per the report, both Thirumurugan and Marimuthu were FB friends and when Marimuthu sent Thirumurugan a meme on Facebook Messenger criticising Vijay’s controversial dialogues in Mersal, the boy used abusive remarks against PM Modi.

The entire conversation was photographed by Marimuthu and filed with the complaint. Later, the boy was arrested.

Vijay fan Thirumurugan has admitted that he made abusive comments in the conversation.

Dialogues related to GST in Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster movie Mersal had sparked a controversy.

Mersal has kicked up a row with the BJP taking exception to references on GST in the movie. BJP leaders, including Raja, Tamilisai Soundarajan and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan were demanding that the incorrect references be deleted from the big-budget flick.

Superstar Rajinikanth had praised the movie.