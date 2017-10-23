This utterly butterly reply by Indian Railways to Amul’s tweet for transporting butter is going viral

Railways Ministry-Amul’s Twitter chat is winning hearts.

This Twitter conversation between Amul and Indian Railways is going viral. The Twitter chat started when Amul asked Indian Railways for using refrigerated parcel vans to transport Amul Butter across India. Amul asked Railways, “Amul is interested in using refrigerated parcel vans to transport Amul Butter across India. Request to please advise.” Now, the reaction to this tweet by Ministry Railways is going viral. Railways tweeted, “IR will be utterly butterly delighted to get the taste of India to every Indian.” Indian Railways is known for its swiftness and activity on Twitter. A number of times, Railways has provided solutions to the problems of a number of passengers. And this one will just go on to cement its reputation as an organisation that cares about building relationships.

Amul’s tweet to Railways

@RailMinIndia, Amul is interested in using refrigerated parcel vans to transport Amul Butter across India. Request to please advise. — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 23, 2017

Reply by Railways to Amul

IR will be utterly butterly delighted to get the taste of India to every Indian. http://t.co/dwUGzcBhBi — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 23, 2017

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wants the Mathura Junction railway station to be equipped with all the necessary facilities. According to the official, who did not wish to be named, Goyal wants a plan to be submitted to his ministry for the facelift of the Mathura station. The minister had also emphasised on increasing the revenues of the railways through advertisement, he said.

Traveled in Kota JanShatabdi and took the feedback of passengers for improvement. pic.twitter.com/ONzXcuwdgH — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 22, 2017

Travelling to Kota by Jan Shatabdi Express, Goyal made a whistle-stop at Mathura on Sunday. Though he did not interact with the media, he gave instructions to the railway officials. The railway minister also took feedback from the passengers on board the Jan Shatabdi Express.