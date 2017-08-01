This thief stole SUVs from police stations using Just Dial, leaving cops stunned

“The truck driver told police he was from Justdial, and the company’s officials then told them that it was hired by Kumar. Using technical surveillance, police traced him and arrested him a few days ago,” an officer told the Indian Express. (Reuters)

While we all have heard the story of ‘super-thief’ Bunty, who used to steal valuables from rich, there may be very few examples of ones who had the audacity to con policemen. In the national capital, New Delhi, police have arrested a 30-year-old man, who allegedly booked a tow truck from Justdial to get vehicles lifted from police stations. The man allegedly stole three cars — a Tata Xenon, a Toyota Innova and a Tata Safari. The case was reported from Delhi’s Kanjhawala police station, when police saw a tow truck taking a car away from the police station last week. “The truck driver told police he was from Justdial, and the company’s officials then told them that it was hired by Kumar. Using technical surveillance, police traced him and arrested him a few days ago,” an officer told the Indian Express.

“He told police that until a few years ago, he was working with a leading company that provided tow trucks, and that he had picked up several cars from the police station as part of his job. However, he was suspended after several complaints were received about his behaviour,” he added.

As per the report, the man decided to steal cars from police stations after termination of his services. In a pre-planned execution of theft, the man roped in a car scrap dealer, against whom there are several cases in Delhi and Haryana.The dealer is on the run now. The policeman told the Indian Express that the man booked tow truck on Justdial and directed it to pick up a car from Kanjhawala police station. He added that the man committed the crime in broad daylight — when policemen were on duty. “The car was taken to Mayapuri market and dismantled by the scrap dealer, who paid Rs 50,000 for it. Kumar did the same thing with two more cars, and the scrap dealer paid Rs 1 lakh for them,” the officer said