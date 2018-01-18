This South Asian leader blasts Pakistan over Hafiz Saeed; here’s what he said against Mumbai attack mastermind

Use of extremism as a tool is no longer tolerated by the world, says Hamid Karzai. (ANI)

Former Afganistan president Hamid Karzai on Thursday slammed Pakistan for saying that there was no case against 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and that he was innocent. Speaking to reporters he said that there was plenty of evidence against him and the world knows that. “Oh! There is plenty of evidence, everyone knows that” he was quoted as saying by ANI. “They should do all they can, through political, economical and other means, to bring Pakistan, their Army and Intelligence, to the recognition that the use of extremism as a tool is no longer tolerated by the world,” he told the agency further.

Earlier Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that there was no case against Hafiz Saeed in Islamabad and therefore no action could be initiated against him. Speaking to Geo TV in an interview, he had said, “There is no case against Hafiz Saeed sahab in Pakistan. The action would have been taken if there was a case against him.” On a number of occasions, India has asked Pakistan to take action against Saeed who is the Mumbai attack mastermind – teh attack had left at least 166 people dead.

Rejecting Pakistan statement on Thursday, MoS Home Hansraj Ahir told ANI, “We won’t decide our nation’s strategy on basis of what Pakistan says. We consider Hafiz Saeed a terrorist. It will be good if Pakistan government takes action but even if they don’t, we will.” Supporting his statement, BJP’s Ram Madhav also said that even as Pakistan has plenty of proofs against him, the country is turning a blind eye. “Plenty of evidence against terror activities of Hafiz Saeed has been collected by countries, it’s all available to Pakistan Government but they want to turn a blind eye. For a PM for whom Hafiz Saeed is ‘saheb’ what evidence can anyone supply to him,” he said as per agency.

Recently, the US designated Saeed as a global terrorist. It also put a bounty of $10 million on his head. Saeed had recently petitioned the UN, urging it to remove his name from terror list as none of the allegations against him have been proved in the Pakistani courts.