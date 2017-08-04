This Raksha Bandhan, Indians prefer desi rakhis over Made in China

Customers are seen buying India-made rakhis on Raksha Bandhan. (Reuters)

This Raksha Bandhan, sisters are preferring Made in India rakhi over Chinese rakhis to tie on the wrist of their brothers. Since past many years, imported rakhi from China has been ruling the market due to its looks, varieties and cheap cost. From malls to roadside stands, there has been a heap of Made in China rakhi available on the festival of siblings and remain in huge demand. But this year, the buyers are looking for India-made rakhi. According to news agency ANI, women are coming to stores and asking for Indian rakhis. This inclination towards local rakhi may be due to the ongoing stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam in Sikkim. But whatever be the reason, the development will surely promote local Rakhi makers and lead to an increase in demand for local rakhis this year, as compared to previous years.

ANI reported today that customers were seen buying India-made rakhis. Talking to the news agency, a Delhi-based woman said there are many Indian rakhis available in the market and their designs are so much better. Meanwhile, some customers are complaining about high price of rakhi. However, the shopkeepers said it was due to low supply of the product. According to a shopkeeper in Delhi, the supply of Rakhi is lower than previous years, which led to an increase in their prices.

Rakshabandhan is an annual festival celebrated with huge fervor among Hindus across the world. The name of the festival, Raksha Bandhan is made up of two words – Raksha (Protection) and Bandhan (Relation). On this day, a sister ties ‘rakhi’ around her brother’s wrist while the brother undertakes an oath to protect his sister until death. He vows to stand by his sister through thick and thin. Sisters tying the sacred thread around the wrists of brothers is a symbol of attachment, meant to strengthen their bond of love. This year Rakhi will be celebrated on August 7.