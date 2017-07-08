This photo of a BSF Jawan braving floods to save people will take your admiration for armed forces to another level; respect

The floods have affected mainly fourteen districts of Assam and as many as 40,000 people have been affected by it so far.

Many North Eastern states are facing troubles due to the havoc caused by the monsoon and rising waters in the rivers, causing severe floods in many districts. The floods have affected mainly fourteen districts of Assam and as many as 40,000 people have been affected by it so far, as per a report by ANI. These flood-affected districts are Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Hojai, Majuli, Barpeta, Chirang, Nagaon and Nalbari. As many as 24 people have lost their lives in the current wave of floods. As all hell broke loose, the Indian armed forces are deployed in the region and are doing their job with full zeal. As always, our troops are braving all kind of calamities to serve the common people. Taking one such moment to social media, Border Security Force (BSF) recently shared a photo of a BSF jawan standing in water, close to his thighs and not at all bothered by his surrounding. As reported by the Indianexpress.com, the picture was clicked at an area near the Longai River Valley region, where India shares its border with Bangladesh in Assam.

Just as the BSF puts it, “Rain or snow, a Bordermen stand guard unflinchingly. Grit in determination.” The armed forces shared a photo of a BSF jawan standing in water, close to his thighs and not at all bothered by his surrounding. The picture has so far received a numerous re-tweets and shares. While thousands have retweeted the photo, it has so far received over 15,000 likes on the micro-blogging site. Twitterati have been saluting the jawan for his determination and poise on his face. People have expressed their thoughts and have even revealed that this picture and a few said that it even left them teary-eyed. Some users tried to bring attention to the sorry conditions of our soldiers and argued that more should be done for their betterment.