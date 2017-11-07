This Pakistani Hindu girl fled to India when she was 13, got citizenship here after 26 years; joins BJP, lauds Narendra Modi government

Dimple Virandani had fled to India when she was just 13. (PTI photo)

She was as Pakistani Hindu. She had fled to India when she was just 13. She got Indian citizenship after 26 years of struggle. Her name is Dimple Virandani; at present, she is 41. And, now she has joined BJP as a worker ahead of the crucial Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. Dimple had fled to Gujarat from Pakistan’s Sindh in 1990 and now she has become a BJP worker ahead of 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls, according to a report in Times of India.

Dimple Virandani reveals what prompted her to join BJP

“BJP led NDA government was far more concerned about Hindu minorities of neighbouring countries as compared to Congress-led UPA government,” Dimple Virandani said. “Modi govt made key amendments in 2015 and they helped Hindu minorities who fled to India from neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh,” Dimple Virandani added.

Dimple’s parents had fled with their four children including her to Ahmedabad in 1990. Later, she tied the knot with a Hindu man in the year 1999. Thereafter, Dimple shifted to Dubai. In 2016, Dimple got the Indian citizenship. And, now in 2017, she joined BJP.

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.